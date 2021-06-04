Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $5.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.56 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 176,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 251,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 87,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

