Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $36.52 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.