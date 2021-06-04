Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €132.14 ($155.46). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €131.50 ($154.71), with a volume of 859,113 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.17 ($163.73).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €132.04.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.