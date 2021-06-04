Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.15

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.