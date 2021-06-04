Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Cut by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,245 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 13.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 0.22% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

