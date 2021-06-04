Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 594,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 419,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 23,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $40.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

