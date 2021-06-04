Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

