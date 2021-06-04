Scott Germann Sells 1,801 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Scott Germann sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $22,584.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,572.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BATL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 12,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 241.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Battalion Oil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Battalion Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.