Scott Germann Sells 1,801 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Scott Germann sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $22,584.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,572.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BATL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 12,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 241.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
