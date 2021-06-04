Scry.info (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.29 million and $81,860.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00078739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.01002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.39 or 0.09838190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.