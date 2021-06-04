Scrypta Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $283,889.39 and $415.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00027133 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002330 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,032,862 coins and its circulating supply is 17,232,862 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

