Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 29,353 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagen alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41.

On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.30. 507,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,946. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.