Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 5,809,670 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 28.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

