Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.68 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Secret has a total market cap of $112.68 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00004355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,972,948 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

