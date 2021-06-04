Seedify.fund (SFUND) Achieves Market Cap of $9.09 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $1.34 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00296693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00239376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.01080771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,797.61 or 1.00280666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

