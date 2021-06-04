Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $1.96

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $905,958.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00005204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00295568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00238820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.70 or 0.01192574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.90 or 1.00252877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

