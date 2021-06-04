SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 231,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.59.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

