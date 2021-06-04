Selfkey (KEY) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $37.40 million and $3.36 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.01006908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.26 or 0.09897556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

