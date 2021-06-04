SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.98. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 29,113,860 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.