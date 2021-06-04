SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 0.6% Higher

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 249,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,464,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 33.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.58.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

