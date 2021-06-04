Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.55.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 46,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 74.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.22.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.