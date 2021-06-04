Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,866 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.