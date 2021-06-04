Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.49. 1,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $88.43.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

