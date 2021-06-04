Sergio Mancilla Sells 625 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $20,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $41,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 109,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,394. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

