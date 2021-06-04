Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

