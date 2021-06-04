SharedStake (SGT) Price Tops $4.37 on Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $655,162.90 and $24,090.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00011572 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00239509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.01185014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.65 or 1.00031243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

