ShareRing Market Capitalization Tops $47.40 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. ShareRing has a market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShareRing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ShareRing Profile

ShareRing (SHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

