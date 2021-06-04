Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $489,447.04 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,953. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $45,082,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

