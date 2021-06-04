Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 72,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 157,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

