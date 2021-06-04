Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00011559 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $989,560.26 and $2.17 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.06 or 0.00303487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00249216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.16 or 0.01168118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,150.66 or 0.99724829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.