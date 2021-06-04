ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $658.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $658.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 15% against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

