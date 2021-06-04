SIBCoin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $570,808.97 and $1,109.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,155.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.11 or 0.07275228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $673.48 or 0.01812610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00483007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00175511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.00789183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.00466377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00425427 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,202,523 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.