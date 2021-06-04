Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.96

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.63. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 214,238 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%.
About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.
