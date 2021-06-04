Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.96

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.63. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 214,238 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

