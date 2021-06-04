SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.15. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 4,815 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

