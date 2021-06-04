SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.41. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 22,879 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

