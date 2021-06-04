Signata (SATA) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $12,824.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.01022803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.57 or 0.10196370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,062,808 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

