Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,311 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises about 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Signature Bank worth $83,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

SBNY traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.10. 1,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,423. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.