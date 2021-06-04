Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,630 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.25. 119,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The company has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.