Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 14,466 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 5.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 560,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,490,216. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

