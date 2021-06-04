Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11.

About Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

