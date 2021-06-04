Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Jack W. Lasersohn Sells 5,427 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. 313,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,831. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

