Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 75,169 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

