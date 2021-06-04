SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $219.25 million and approximately $21.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 530.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

