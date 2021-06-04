Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NYSE WORK opened at $43.64 on Friday. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

