SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.00 million and the lowest is $333.27 million. SLM posted sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,553,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,231,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

