SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

SLM stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $3,441,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 59,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

