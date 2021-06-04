SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of SMART Global worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.95. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

