SmartCash Hits Market Capitalization of $13.84 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and $928,453.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,558.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.82 or 0.07353428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $684.40 or 0.01822229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00489043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00177822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.88 or 0.00779802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00468473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00423024 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

