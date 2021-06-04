SmartCash (SMART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $838,031.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $838,031.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,731.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.91 or 0.07167926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.08 or 0.01799759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00477663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00172672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.80 or 0.00761745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00468281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00423381 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.