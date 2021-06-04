smARTOFGIVING Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $5.67 million and $6,966.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00296243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00243096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.42 or 0.01113041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,519.64 or 0.99768102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

