SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 4.4%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 108,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,024,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

